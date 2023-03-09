One dead, one injured in shooting at Idaho credit union. Suspect shot himself, police say.

EAGLE (Idaho Statesman) — Eagle police are investigating a shooting inside the Eagle Westmark Credit Union that left one person dead and another injured, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle’s police chief.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. at the credit union near the corner of Eagle Road and Eagle River Street, Eagle Police Chief Ryan Wilkie said at a press conference. The suspect in the shooting then sustained a life-threatening injury as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, which took place in the parking lot, Wilkie said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The person who was shot and survived inside the credit union suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Wilkie said.

Police said they did not know the identities or ages of the victims yet.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while they investigated.

The city of Eagle contracts its police services with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.