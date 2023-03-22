Pocatello Animal Shelter's new website reunites lost pets with their owners - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bobi Briscoe’s cat had been missing for a couple of days, and her children were getting scared. None of them knew what had happened to Gretel the cat, and they were nervous they wouldn’t see her again.

She decided to search for Gretel at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and found an icon on the website labeled ‘Stray Animal List.’ She clicked on it and found a photo of her cat.

Briscoe is the first person to benefit from the webpage, which the city recently launched to help people with missing pets.

Animal Services Director Chris Abbott tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s often miscommunication about the animal’s appearance when people call into the shelter. He’s hoping this will make it easier.

“One dog going back home is definitely worth it,” Abbott says. “We’re not in the business of holding animals. We want to get them back to their owners as soon as possible.”

The new website is separate from the already existing Petfinder page, where people can view all animals in the shelter. The Stray Animal List focuses on animals rescued over the last three days.

While it doesn’t offer all the features Abbott would like, he considers the Stray Animals List a good starting point.

“We will probably upgrade because we want to put some more information on each individual picture, (including) where the animal was found, gender (and) color (to) give the owner a better experience,” Abbott explains.

Abbott says people lose animals for a variety of reasons, such as kids letting the dogs out, dogs jumping fences or digging out of the yard. So it isn’t necessarily the owner’s fault.

“Things happen,” Abbott explains. “We’re here to keep the dog safe until they can come and reclaim it.”

Briscoe eagerly waited for the shelter to open when she came to pick up Gretel and bring her home. She started meowing and rubbing against the cage when Briscoe entered the building.

“It was so nice to get her home and she was very happy to be back in her own environment. The kids loved on her for days after that,” Briscoe said.