Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre announces concert featuring country artist - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre is excited to announce that country music artist Riley Green will perform live on Friday, May 19.

Raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music, Riley Green has the type of energy that Rolling Stone hailed as “drinks-in-the-air nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” His platinum-certified songs “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There Was This Girl” capture his ‘90s-inspired down-home country music style. Catch Riley Green in Pocatello before he heads to Canada on tour this summer.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16 for those who sign up to receive email notifications from the venue at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. General tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at rileygreenmusic.com. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Riley Green scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Amphitheatre’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks, with another fan-favorite country artist to be announced on Monday, March 20.

Be the first to know when artists are announced by signing up for our email list at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.