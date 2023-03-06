Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces Cinco De Mayo fiesta

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce a fun Cinco De Mayo fiesta featuring bands Los Reyes de la Cumbia Kumbia MX, Nueva Generacíon 2000, and the popular band Los Rieleros del Norte performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, May 5.

Los Rieleros del Norte, originally from Chihuahua and established in El Paso, Texas, with their music and style, they give a living testimony of the love for their roots and their culture in a unique northern style.

Continue dancing and partying the night away at our after-party featuring a favorite local DJ playing hot Latin hits. This is an evening you don’t want to miss!

All tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket and event information can be found here.