The owner of Everyday Sundae answers 7 Questions and explains why everyone gets ice cream even if they can't afford it - East Idaho News

Charles Foreman opened Everyday Sundae in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood nearly two years ago. He and his son serve ice cream to customers every day but there’s something different about his store – everyone gets a scoop even if they can’t afford it.

Charles hopes to fill a void in his community and when customers noticed him giving free ice cream to those who couldn’t pay, they started donating money to cover other people’s treats.

I visited Charles at Everyday Sundae and asked him the following questions:

How did you come up with the idea to open an ice cream store?

What flavor is your most popular?

You have said that everyone who wants an ice cream cone gets one – even if they can’t afford it. Why do you give away your ice cream?

What have you learned running your own business?

When you were my age, did you ever think you’d own an ice cream store?

I am from Idaho – famous for potatoes! Have you ever been there and what is your favorite way to have a potato?

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

And one bonus question – can you share a piece of advice that might help me and our viewers?

