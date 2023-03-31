Threats to local schools likely a hoax and not credible, officials say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — District 91 schools are taking extra precautions Friday afternoon after several Idaho Falls schools received a threatening email, according to a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

Upon investigation, police learned other schools around the state have received similar hoax messages.

“These messages match hoax messages at schools in other areas of the country over the past year,” the statement said.

All the schools in the district have been notified of the so-called threat and are under shelter-in-place orders. The district is working closely with IFPD, an alert sent to the parents said.

“IFPD does not believe there is a credible threat to Idaho Falls schools at this time,” police emphasized in the statement. “The safety of Idaho Falls students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Idaho Falls Police Department and we will continue to work closely with District 91 to ensure schools are safe and secure.”

Several schools in Idaho and across the country have dealt with similar hoaxes over the past few weeks.

Parents were notified of the situation with the following message:

Good afternoon,

Here’s more information on the reported threat we received today. We are just about to send an email out to parents.

Some of our schools went into Shelter In Place or LockOut today as a precaution in response to a report of a possible threat, but we are working closely with the Idaho Falls Police Department and they do not believe it is a credible threat.

The precautions were in response to a threatening email several D91 administrators received during lunch. We immediately contacted IFPD, and they quickly investigated and found there was no credible threat to the email. Other school districts around the state reportedly received the same emails today, and school districts around the country have received similar emails over the last year. It was similar to the hoax that was reported in Twin Falls and the Boise area several weeks ago.

The safety and security of our students and staff are a top priority, and we take any perceived threat seriously and respond accordingly. We will continue working closely with IFPD to do everything we can to ensure our schools are safe and secure. If you have any questions, please let us know.

