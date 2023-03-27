Two people die in crash near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Two people were killed in the crash near Blackfoot Sunday evening.

Sgt. Mike Johnson with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened about a mile north of the Blackfoot exit at mile post 94 on Interstate 15.

Two vehicles were involved. Johnson did not specify the genders of the victims because an investigation is still underway.

The southbound lane was blocked at the time it happened. Witnesses reported traffic in the area being backed up. It’s not clear if the lane has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLACKFOOT — Traffic is backed up due to a severe crash on southbound Interstate 15 near the Bonneville/Bingham County line.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at milepost 95 close to Blackfoot. All southbound lanes are closed as of 6:15 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted southbound at mileposts 98 and 108. Officials ask travelers to use alternative routes.

At this point it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.