Vehicle hits power pole on North Woodruff, no power outages - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — No injuries were reported after a truck hit a power pole on Woodruff Avenue Monday morning.

The Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire departments responded to the call at about 8 a.m. The accident took place at 1690 North Woodruff Avenue, by the Gas N’ Grub, according to Jessica Clements of IFPD. IFFD cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

Eric Grossarth of the city of Idaho Falls says there were no reports of power outages as a result of the damaged line.

East and west traffic along Lincoln Road is shut down until Rocky Mountain Power can repair the pole. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

“We want to provide a safe area for crews to work,” Clements said.