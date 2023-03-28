What's with the low-hovering aircraft over Idaho Falls? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What in the world is in the sky?

EastIdahoNews.com has received multiple reports and witnessed aircraft flying low and hovering over residential areas in Idaho Falls Tuesday. Some tipsters identified military-type helicopters and one Facebook commenter said he saw “two Chinooks, escorted by four MH-6 Little Birds.” The same person said the planes were flying “maybe 60 feet off the ground.”

Military aircraft has been landing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. | Courtesy David Snell

So far, authorities have been close-lipped. A spokesman for the city of Idaho Falls had no comment and representatives from Idaho National Laboratory tell EastIdahoNews.com they know nothing about any aircraft or military exercises in the area.

Military aircraft has been spotted at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. | Courtesy David Snell

Witnesses spotted at least two black helicopters at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon and, at one point this week, a plane with the word “Canada” written on the side was parked on the tarmac. Another tipster sent EastIdahoNews.com pictures of other aircraft, and several military personnel were spotted entering a hangar near the airport.

The Idaho National Guard has not yet responded to our requests for information about whether the planes are part of an official military exercise.

Military aircraft at the Idaho Falls Airport. | Courtesy David Snell

Mysterious objects appeared in eastern Idaho skies last month too. multiple beams of ghostly white light lit up the sky in Idaho Falls with some wondering if aliens were paying a visit to the Gem State. Turns out the beams were an optical phenomenon called “ice pillars.”

Have you spotted the aircraft this week? Can you help solve the mystery in the sky? Send us your tips to news@eastidahonews.com. You can remain anonymous.