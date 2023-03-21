Woman who led police on high-speed chase gets probation, community service for meth - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony for possession of a controlled substance has been placed on probation.

Stevie Varela, 34, was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service by District Judge Javier Gabiola last week, court records show. Those community service hours must be completed before she is released from her felony probation — of which Gabiola gave her four years.

Varela was initially charged with a felony for probation of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for driving under the influence and attempting to flee an officer. She entered a guilty to plea to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, both misdemeanors were dismissed.

Varela was arrested in October following a high-speed chase in Pocatello.

The chase began when officers identified the Jeep she was driving as being stolen from the Idaho State University campus. Officers discontinued their pursuit due to the dangerous speeds in residential areas.

However, a resident who saw part of the chase informed officers that the Jeep was parked on Belmont Street.

Officers found the Jeep and Varela, who refused a sobriety test.

Christian Lee McBee, 28, of Chubbuck, was also arrested following the chase. He was connected to numerous vehicle thefts and the use of multiple stolen credit cards.

McBee continues to be held at Bannock County Jail on three separate bonds totaling $50,000. He faces 14 felonies, including five counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary and three counts of possessing a stolen bank card.

He is scheduled to stand trial before Gabiola on May 16.

Trevor John Taft, 30, of Pocatello, was arrested along with McBee for his part in one of the fraudulent uses of a stolen bank card.

He faces felonies for burglary and possession of a stolen bank card.

He is scheduled to stand trial before District Judge Robert Naftz on May 9.