Wright Physical Therapy opening new location in Snake River Landing - East Idaho News

The following comes from a news release from Ball Ventures.

IDAHO FALLS – Snake River Landing is pleased to announce the addition of a third medical office facility. Wright Physical Therapy is opening a location within the 450-acre mixed-use development.

Wright Physical Therapy currently has 16 total clinics throughout Idaho, four of which are in the Eastern Idaho region.

This new location will be the 5th in Eastern Idaho and will be found on the first floor of the Knolls Building, located at 2194 Snake River Parkway. Wright Physical Therapy has been helping patients for over 15 years.

“We believe you shouldn’t be paying for ineffective treatments,” said Bryan Wright, Founder and CEO of Wright Physical Therapy. “We understand the overwhelm and fear you feel when stuck in pain which is why we have helped over 200,000 patients get to the root of their pain. We offer a unique physical therapy experience unlike any seen before. This central focus of our organization has led to natural and sustainable growth and has allowed us to have an increased positive influence in the communities we serve.”

Wright Physical Therapy is projected to be open mid-April. To see a full list of services and to learn more, you can visit www.wrightpt.com.

Within the last six months, two other medical offices have announced Snake River Landing locations: Idaho Eye and Laser Center, and QC Kinetix.

“We are very proud of Snake River Landing and the development we have seen throughout the years,” said Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer of Ball Ventures, LLC. “Creating a beautiful place for the community to enjoy, where businesses, like Wright Physical Therapy can thrive has always been our highest priority.”

For more information about available space or land, you can visit snakeriverlanding.com.