You have to see this! Driver saves another driver's cup of coffee on roof of car - East Idaho News

A GOOD DEED — In a world that too often feels negative and gloomy it’s nice to be reminded of how much good is still out there.

A TikTok video that recently went viral is showing just that. The video was recorded by a woman in Canada who noticed a coffee cup sitting on top of a car at a stoplight on March, 13, 2023. Right after pulling her phone out to record what was happening, a driver next to the car with coffee on it also saw the cup.

On a mission to save the coffee (and make the driver’s day) — He quickly got out of his car, ran to the stranger’s car, knocked on the window and handed the coffee cup to the driver.

“That’s the most Canadian thing I’ve ever seen,” the woman recording said. “So nice.”

The man made it back safely to his car right in time for the light to change and the two drivers went on their way.