You have to see this! Fisherman captures video of shark feeding frenzy

THE DEEP BLUE — Can you imagine being on a boat in the middle of the ocean with countless hungry sharks swimming around you?

This was the case for Dillon May and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, who posted on her TikTok the chaotic scene they came across. They were on a friend’s fishing boat about 15 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, searching for yellowfin tuna, according to Storyful, an online social media company that published the video on Feb. 28, 2023.

May told Storyful they saw a large pod of menhaden — a small fish that is one of the most important food sources for larger predators such as sharks — and quickly drove the boat in that direction.

At first, they thought the commotion was a “tuna boil,” a term May said is used to describe a feeding frenzy that makes the water look as if it’s boiling.

“By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them,” May explained.

In the video, dozens of sharks surround the boat as they chow down on the fish with their fins thrashing around. May said the sharks were in such a frenzy that water got splashed into the boat.

“Never seen anything like it,” May mentioned. “No shrimp boats were in sight either.”