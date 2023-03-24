Young man killed after crashing into semi hauling straw bales near Buhl - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on March 22 at approximately 9:37 a.m. on US 30 at milepost 204, near Buhl.

A 27-year-old male, from Buhl, was traveling eastbound on US 30 in a 1998 BMW sedan. The BMW crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2002 Freightliner Semi hauling straw bales. The Freightliner was driven by a 48-year-old male from Twin Falls.

The driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing his seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office, and Magic Valley EMS.