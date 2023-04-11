Bear Lake County deputy injured after accidentally firing gun during training exercise - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE COUNTY — A deputy with the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office was injured after accidentally firing his gun in the dispatch center at the Bear Lake County Courthouse several weeks ago.

It happened on March 29, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was inspecting a training pistol and fired his own service weapon. He only injured himself and the injury was not serious.

“There was little damage to the dispatch center,” the news release said.

Sheriff Bart Heslington and the county attorney did an internal review of the incident, as per county and department policy, and approved by Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.

They determined the incident wasn’t “of a serious nature.”

“Upon interviewing those present and the deputy involved, it became clear that the discharge was accidental. I have also addressed this matter with the deputy involved and the necessary remedial and disciplinary actions have been taken,” Heslington said in the release.

“I have taken and continue to take the necessary remedial measures to prevent a future occurrence and to ensure the continued safety of sheriff’s office personnel,” Heslington adds.