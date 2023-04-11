Coroner identifies man who died in motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — A 55-year-old that died in a motorcycle crash in Minidoka County has been identified.

Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourn identified the man as Sean Michael Marcotte from Declo. The cause of death was blunt force trauma due to the vehicle crash.

Idaho State Police said in a release the vehicle crash happened on Monday right before 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 84 at milepost 211.

Marcotte was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle eastbound on I-84 on the on-ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle continued off the left shoulder and hit an embankment and a fence. Marcotte was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Marcotte was not wearing a helmet, according to ISP.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn Police Department.