East Idaho man wins $50,000 playing Big Spin - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and video from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — US Army and Vietnam veteran Gary Adams is a long-time Idaho Lottery player, usually playing at his local store, the K&B Kwik Stop on Roosevelt in Pocatello. About two weeks ago, he got a big surprise while playing the Idaho Lottery’s Big Spin.

“I won a spin. So I had the clerk at the store check the ticket and it printed out a slip that said I had to call the Lottery,” explained Adams. “I looked at her and I asked, ‘There’s no money’?”

Adams contacted the Idaho Lottery and on Monday, April 3, he made the trek from Pocatello to Boise to make his Big Spin at Boise Towne Square. He won $50,000!

For selling the winning ticket, K&B Kwik Stop receives a bonus of $5,000.

This was the sixth and final ticket in the second edition of the Idaho Lottery’s popular game the Big Spin. The “green” edition of the game has ended. The third edition (yellow) launched on March 27, 2023. The newest version features six top Big Spin events where players come to Boise Towne Square to spin the Big Spin wheel. The latest version of the game features new, larger wheel prizes. Players can now win between $60,000 and $125,000.