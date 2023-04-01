East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition fundraising to keep Idaho Falls a 'no-kill' city - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition is inviting the public to an evening of wine tasting at its Wine and Whiskers fundraising event. Proceeds from the event will benefit their mission of keeping Idaho Falls a no-kill city, according to a news release from the Snake River Animal Shelter.

East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition has been operating for seven years as a non-profit organization and is recognized as a 501(c)3. According to the release, their goal is “to reduce the number of cats and kittens coming into local shelters by providing affordable spay and neutering options.”

“Working with local veterinarians, they offer feline spay/neuter vouchers to Bonneville County residents for only $30; the Coalition pays the (rest of the) balance,” the release said.

Wine for Whiskers will take place at the Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door (cash is preferred). The cost to enter is a donation of $20 per person or $5 for designated drivers. You must be over 21 to attend the event.

The news release states there will be five specialty wines served. Glass pours and bottles will be available for purchase.

“Almost Famous will be playing live music during the event,” the release said.

Guests are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a big drawing at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are only $1 for 1, $5 for 6 or $20 for a wingspan. Rocks 4 Paws will be there selling hand-painted rocks to support local rescue efforts.

This year’s wine tasting is dedicated in loving memory of Marilyn Manguba, a passionate animal advocate who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in January 2023.

For more information, contact Debbie Olson at olson.debbie@yahoo.com or the Snake River Animal Shelter.