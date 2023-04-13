Idaho Falls man gets probation, community service for fentanyl, meth charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who police found in possession of 347 fentanyl pills and 2.7 ounces of amphetamine has been sentenced to probation.

Dana Allen Mark Northern, 32, entered guilty pleas to five charges and didn’t take a plea agreement.

He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver — meth and fentanyl — as well as two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia and a persistent violator enhancement, according to court records. He has been sentenced to four years felony probation and 100 hours of community service — to be served concurrently — for each felony charge by District Judge Stephen Dunn.

Northern was arrested in September following a traffic stop by Chubbuck police. A minivan Northern was a passenger in was driving at night without activated taillights.

The officer could smell marijuana inside the car. While the driver of the vehicle consented to the officer searching the vehicle, Northern exited and tried to run away — jumping a fence and running into a nearby yard.

Northern was eventually tracked down by police. Officers found drugs, a scale and two hollow-point bullets inside a hydro flask belonging to Northern.

At sentencing, Dunn suspended prison sentences of four to nine years apiece for the felony charges and one year each for the misdemeanors. Both probation periods carry discretionary jail sentences of 120 days.

The probation periods have been forwarded to a problem-solving court and District Judge Javier Gabiola.

Additionally, Northern has been ordered to pay a total of $3,695 in fees and fines.