Local man charged with grand theft, possession following OnStar tip - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly admitted to renting a vehicle but not returning it faces multiple felonies, including drug charges.

Darin Edwin Burch, 52, has been charged with felonies for grand theft and possession of meth, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pocatello police received a report of a stolen vehicle from OnStar around 6:15 p.m. on April 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause. OnStar reported the stolen Chevrolet Blazer was pinging around 300 Yellowstone Avenue.

An officer in the area saw a vehicle matching the description provided in a parking lot on the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

After the Chevy stopped, the officer identified the driver as Burch, who allegedly admitted to renting the vehicle but not returning it.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a pipe with what they believed to be methamphetamine residue, meth and other paraphernalia items, the affidavit says. The substances were tested and returned a presumptive positive for meth.

Burch was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Burch has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Burch could face up to 22 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Administrative Judge Bryan Murray for a preliminary hearing Thursday.