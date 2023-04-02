Local woman charged with felony for intentionally ramming car carrying her boyfriend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who used her truck to crash into another vehicle now faces a felony charge.

Sherree Marie Lopez, 64, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show.

Idaho State Police troopers responded to a call reporting a crash on U.S. Highway 91 near milepost 86 just before 6 a.m. on March 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke with Lopez, who was the driver of one of the involved vehicles. Lopez told the trooper she and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument. Her boyfriend left their residence in a Chevrolet Express driven by a friend of his.

She followed in her vehicle. She said she used her Dodge Ram to ram into the rear end of the Chevy.

Lopez told the trooper she rammed the Chevy intentionally, but then lost control of her Dodge and crashed into a telephone pole.

Troopers informed Lopez they were placing her under arrest. According to the affidavit, Lopez asked why she was being arrested. The trooper told her that she could have caused serious harm through her actions.

Lopez initially refused to comply with instructions from the troopers, but eventually did and was taken to Bannock County Jail where she was booked, but released on her own recognizance with a no-contact order.

However, she violated the no-contact order on March 28 and was taken back into custody. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Though Lopez has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, she would face up to five years in prison.

Lopez is scheduled for District Court arraignment on April 10.