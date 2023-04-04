Missing teenager found safe - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE

Destiny Lewers has been located and is safe, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Destiny Lewers.

Lewers reportedly left a group home on Curlew in Ammon Sunday after an altercation with staff and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Staff from the facility contacted deputies shortly after the altercation to report her as a runaway.

Lewers is approximately 5’ 2” tall, and 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair with blond tips. She reportedly left the group home without shoes or extra clothing.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lewers is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.