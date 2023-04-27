New York Times Bestselling Author Jason Wright answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Jason Wright is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author who wrote the books ‘Christmas Jars,’ ‘The Wednesday Letters,’ ‘The Seventeen Second Miracle,’ ‘Even the Dog Knows’ and more.

Jason speaks to groups all over the country and has appeared on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, C-Span and other networks.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Jason. Here are the questions I asked him:

How many books have you written?

What do you like best about writing books?

What are some keys to being a good writer?

You wrote Gail Miller’s memoir and I interviewed her last year. If you could write anyone’s memoir, who would it be?

Christmas Jars is probably your most well-known book. What is it about and what had been the reaction?

How long does it take you to write a book?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with Jason in the video player above.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here.