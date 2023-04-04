Northbound lanes blocked on I-15 due to crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Troopers are on the scene of a crash that is currently blocking lanes on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash scene before 3 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 124, just north of Idaho Falls. 511 Idaho has posted the closure online.

“It’s blocking both northbound lanes, so we are diverting traffic at the 20 junction,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

