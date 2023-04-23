One injured, 16 temporarily displaced following apartment fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One man was injured and 16 people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Idaho Falls Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The release said the fire department responded to several 911 calls reporting flames coming from a building on the 200 block of Poplar Street at about 6:40 p.m. The structure fire was in an eight-unit apartment building.

The department’s ladder truck was first on the scene, arriving at 6:42 p.m.

“Firefighters reported fire coming from the back of a two-story apartment complex and began searching for occupants,” fire department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in the release.

Shortly after arriving, firefighters were told there was an injured person outside of the apartment. They quickly began providing patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition. The man’s name was not released.

There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders. Engine 1 reported the flames were under control by about 6:53 p.m.

Courtesy Whitney Lola Mitchell

The news release notes an apartment on the second floor – where the fire originated – that had extensive fire damage in two of the bedrooms and smoke damage throughout the apartment. There was heavy smoke damage to an adjoining apartment and water damage to the apartment immediately below the one where the fire started.

Idaho Falls Power responded to secure utilities, shutting off power to the entire apartment complex. It is not known at this time when the power will be restored.

The Chaplains of Idaho went to the hospital and to the apartment complex to provide assistance to the victim and to those who were displaced by the fire. Most of the displaced residents found temporary shelter on their own.

“Three of the occupants were provided with temporary shelter at local hotels through assistance provided by the Red Cross and the Chaplains of Idaho, a local nonprofit volunteer organization,” the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

Estimated damages are unknown at this time.