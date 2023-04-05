Pocatello man wins $50K in Idaho Lottery Big Spin - East Idaho News

BOISE — A Pocatello man won $50,000 from the Idaho Lottery’s Big Spin in Boise Monday.

Gary Adams, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran, spun the Big Spin wheel at Boise Towne Square after earning the spin two weeks ago, according to a news release from Idaho Lottery.

After joking that $50,000 was more money than he had earned his entire lifetime, Adams was asked how he plans to use the money. He answered simply: “Spend it.”

Adams bought an Idaho Lottery ticket at the K&B Kwik Stop on Roosevelt Avenue in Pocatello.

“I won a spin,” he said, according to the release. “So I had the clerk at the store check the ticket and it printed out a slip that said I had to call the Lottery. I looked at her and I asked, ‘There’s no money?'”

Adams drove to Boise Monday morning to spin the wheel — which offered the opportunity to win between $50,000 and $100,000.

A third edition — the “yellow edition” — of the Idaho Lottery Big Spin game began March 27. Six winners will be allowed to spin the wheel with an opportunity to win between $60,000 and $125,000.