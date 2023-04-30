Rigby HS junior recently elected student body president - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Adam Harris is a junior at Rigby High School. He was recently elected the student body president for the 2023-24 school year.

Harris, who is also a pitcher for the Rigby High junior varsity baseball team, was at practice when he got the news. The advisor for the student government called his coach during practice, he explained to EastIdahoNews.com, to inform him that he had won the election.

“I don’t know what to say — I was in so much shock,” he said. “I walked around a little bit.”

Harris was still in shock when he got home from practice. The weight of the election victory didn’t hit him until he was walking amongst his schoolmates the next morning.

“I was walking down the stairs (in the main hall of the school), I look out and see, probably, 200 students, and I was like, these are my people next year — that’s who I’m representing next year. It was a come-to moment,” he said.

Along with student government and baseball, Harris is part of the school’s new Career Technical Education (CTE) program and business class. Through the class, Harris and his classmates learn the inner working of a business and how to develop and run that business, all while earning college credits.

“I’ve always had this dream, since I was little, to create this game show —- ‘Cash or Crash,'” he said.

The show Harris is developing as part of the course challenges contestants’ knowledge and understanding of cars.

On the diamond, Harris is a pitcher, catcher and outfielder. He hopes to be promoted to varsity by the end of the season.

Following college, he plans to go on an LDS mission.

“After that, I’m going to go to college,” he said. “No idea what I want to do. Go to college, see if there’s something I like, then explore it some more.”

While he is not certain his talent would qualify him to play baseball at the college level, but would love to play that out as an option. For that reason, he is considering University of Idaho and College of Southern Idaho — two in-state colleges with baseball programs, he said.

Harris has not yet decided on a career path, but is excited about the opportunity to feel out his options in college.