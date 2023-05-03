3 people, including child, killed in Elmore County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Sunday at 9:57 a.m. on State Highway 167 near milepost 9, just south of Simco Road in Elmore County.

A 57-year-old male from Mountain Home was driving a Peterbilt semi pulling a single trailer southbound on SH 167. A 34-year-old male from Boise was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on SH 167. The Tundra crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on.

The driver of the pickup and his passengers, a 33-year-old female and a juvenile, from Boise, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

State Highway 167 was blocked for approximately five and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.