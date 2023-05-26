A Feel Good Friday surprise for a kind woman who helped a neighbor in need - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently got an email about an amazing neighbor named Kathy. Here’s what it said:

Kathy is an amazing neighbor. My husband was life-flighted to Boise and I left in such a rush to get to Boise to be with him that I just knew I had forgotten to turn off the lights and lock the doors. I called Kathy and asked her if she minded just checking on things for us. She didn’t even hesitate – she even gathered up our mail for us. Over the years when anyone in the neighborhood is ill or has been hospitalized, Kathy is always the first person you will see when you get home as she is bringing you a meal.

She saw my husband and I were finally home from Boise and she ran over to tell my husband that she will be over at 5:00 tonight with dinner. We are not just talking a casserole or lasagna – we are talking pork chops, baked potatoes with all the toppings, including a cube of butter and baked spaghetti squash.

Over the last two years with my husband being so sick, Kathy has blessed us with many meals. I do not know if she knows just how much of a blessing her meals have been for me and my husband plus many others she has blessed. After a very stressful week, having not to worry about tonight’s dinner was such a relief.

We decided to surprise Kathy and thank her for her kindness. Watch the video in the player above!