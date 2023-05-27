A wonderstone field trip by Dubois - East Idaho News

“Look at this pretty rock,” exclaimed a six-year-old girl as she picked up a beautifully-designed piece of wonderstone from a hillside littered with shards of rocks. She had an eye to recognize the “pretties” as she helped her brothers, sisters, mom and dad fill a bucket of rocks to be tumbled and polished.

After the long winter, many of us are looking for the chance to get out of the house and explore the great outdoors. After the snow had pushed my rock hunting partner, Mike, and me out of the mountains for the fall and winter, I had promised several people at rock shows and sales that we would show them where to collect wonderstone.

An outcropping of beautiful wonderstone found near Dubois. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

We wanted to schedule an outing early in the spring to avoid the heat and rattlesnakes, but conditions would not let us go in April. But we did not expect the weather to change so quickly. We went from freezing temperatures to 85-degrees on the high desert.

But promises are to be kept. So, a rock-hunting field trip was organized.

We met at the Dubois rest area, expecting about 12 vehicles to show up, but by the time we headed out, 32 vehicles with over 70 people were caravanning to the designated hunting areas.

Vehicles parked in the hills west of Dubois where pockets of wonderstone are found. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

More than half of the group were first-time rock hunters, so Mike and I stayed busy trying to help families locate pockets of wonderstone. They were aged from four to 90, and it seemed like the kids and teens were quick to find many of the best rocks.

Wonderstone is ancient rock composed of volcanic glass particles welded together by heat and compacted by weight. The banding was created by circulating ground water filled with iron oxides. In nature, wonderstone feels like sandpaper. But when cut and polished, it takes on a luster that can become a glossy finish, if you get pieces that were under a lot of heat and pressure.

Wonderstone that has been tumbled shows the shine that can be produced. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Each pocket of wonderstone you find west of Dubois will be different in color, design and quality. You may also find some that has become opalized or agatized and will flake like obsidian.

It is named for the qualities it is believed to create in people who use it. It is said to be an “anti-stress and depression” stone. It also is believed to enhance creativity and imagination, filling life with relaxation and a sense of well-being.

But to me, just getting out in nature does all those things.

A mom and her two boys with a big rock that provides shade for a few minutes while searching for wonderstone. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Agate, jasper and wonderstone were all found as the temperature climbed to 80 degrees. A few undesirables also showed up. Three rattlers, a scorpion as well as some wood ticks were found; by noon, most of the collectors had enough “gems” to satisfy them and they headed home.

One of three rattlesnakes found while hunting for wonderstone. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

The most-common question to me as the guests were leaving was, “When are we going to do this again?”

For those of you that would like to get involved in field trips hunting rocks, the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society (IFG&MS) are setting up field trips throughout the summer and fall. These will happen two or three times each month and will be targeting different types of rocks and will vary in level of difficulty.

The IFG&MS meets the second Monday of each month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites in Idaho Falls. If you have questions or want information about upcoming field trips, you can contact Rita pastylady@live.com.

“It was a great way to get the kids out of the house and away from the TV,” said one dad as they loaded their buckets of rocks and an elk antler they had found. “Let us know when you do it again. It was a lot of fun.”

Good luck to all of you, and I hope you have a great summer experiencing the Great Outdoors.