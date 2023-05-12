Ammon mayor will be first to freeze at fundraiser - East Idaho News

AMMON — The city of Ammon will hold its third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” fundraiser on Saturday, May 13. The event is usually held to help fund the community pool. This year, funds will go toward a new, indoor pool for the city.

The pool will be filled with unheated water, according to a news release from the city of Ammon.

“Then … Natural Spring Ice will unload 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool,” said the news release. Community members may help fill the pool with ice shortly before the jump.

Mayor Sean Coletti will be the first to jump in. Participants are welcome to jump in after Coletti takes the plunge, said the news release.

Cost to participate is $10. All participants receive a Freezin’ for a Reason T-shirt, free hot chocolate courtesy of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts and a swag bag. To register, visit the city of Ammon website and click on the Parks & Recreation page.

The event is sponsored by Westmark Credit Union and Natural Spring Ice. It will be held at the Ammon Community Pool at McCowen Park, 3000 Southwick Ln., at 3 p.m.

For more information, email rmiller@cityofammon.us or call (208) 612-4041. Or, watch the interview with Coletti in the media player above.