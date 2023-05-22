Court TV's Chanley Painter shares the 'wild moment' in court when Bryan Kohberger looked her in the eyes - East Idaho News

MOSCOW — Bryan Kohberger appeared for two court hearings Monday and reporter Chanley Painter was inside the Latah County courtroom covering the proceedings for Court TV.

Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, four Univesity of Idaho students, on Nov. 13. He choose to “stand silent” during his arraignment Monday so District Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf.

A second hearing was held to discuss a gag order and media coverage of the case. Painter was seated on the first row behind the defense when she says Kohberger looked at her.

“I made eye contact with Bryan Kohberger for a split second. My stomach dropped, I froze, his eyes were piercing dark and it felt like an eternity to me but of course, it probably only lasted a split second,” Painter says. “It was just a wild moment to sit there and see someone who is accused of such horrific things.”

Watch Painter’s entire interview with Nate Eaton in the video player above.