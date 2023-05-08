Experience 'Magic and Majesty' with Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra - East Idaho News

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra‘s final concert of the season promises to have “Magic and Majesty.”

This concert Thursday night at the Tabernacle Civic Center in Rexburg is a family-friendly event. It will feature music written by Mozart, Antonin Dvorak and George Enescue. Brigham Young University-Idaho orchestra director Dallin Hansen selected the program and will conduct the orchestra.

Violist Marta Smith will perform as a soloist on Max Bruch’s “Romance for Viola.” Smith said the number is a beautiful piece that people will enjoy.

“(‘Romance for Viola’) is kind of lesser-known and not performed a lot, but it is a special gem of a piece,” said Smith. “It follows the format of a short, enjoyable piece where it starts with a theme, then develops down other pathways and ends with the same theme.”

This number features the viola, an instrument that is played like a violin but has notable differences.

“Violas share three of the same strings, but we have one pitched lower,” Smith said. “Because the body of the instrument is bigger just slightly, of course, it’s going to resonate louder and deeper. (‘Romance for Viola’) shows off some of the virtuosity of the viola, but mostly, it shows off the beautiful tone quality of the viola.”

“Romance for Viola” and the rest music performed during this concert promises to delight, enrich and inspire. Orchestra spokeswoman Gwyn Harris highlighted the Dvorak number.

“Dvorak is certainly a popular composer,” Harris said. “A lot of the melodies of his symphonies are recognizable. This symphony is a little more lyrical, with folk-like melodies throughout.”

Smith said that the overall mood and theme of the music to be played is summed up by the title of the concert, “Magic and Majesty.”

“It’s magic because if you want to be transported or if you want something that’s really exotic or kind of cool, it’s got that,” said Smith. “My piece is magical in that it’s a romance. That’s the magic part. Then Dvorak and the Mozart piece bring the majesty of it.”

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra was formed in 2004 and is in its 20th season. It’s an all-volunteer orchestra that fills a need for local families and the musicians who play in the group.

“It is an educational opportunity for parents to bring their children,” Harris said. “We’ve also got a terrific music program in Madison schools. There are over a hundred strings students in each grade. So what happens when these students leave school? There’s a community orchestra they can participate in to keep up their skills.

“I just have strong feelings about what music does in our lives, not only when we participate but when we listen and let it be a part of our lives,” Harris added. “Cultural events enrich our lives.”

You can catch “Magic and Majesty” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tabernacle Civic Center. Admission is free.