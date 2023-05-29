How do I lower my anxiety? - East Idaho News

QUESTION: How do I lower my anxiety?

ANSWER: Anxiety, and the stress that results from it, can lead to very serious problems, including stroke, heart disease, and even death. It’s not a condition to be trifled with. You have anxiety if you continue to experience a sustained, excessive worry about some future threat or problem.

Your anxiety can make you irritable, distracted, restless, and sometimes, completely debilitated. To lower your anxiety, you can (a) practice deep breathing and meditation exercises, (b) get more exercise, (c) write in a journal, (d) put all of your to-dos into a written list so you don’t have to keep them floating around in your head, (e) read more literature, (f) socialize with others more, (g) go to church, and (h) work on reframing your thought process.

All of these things might be helpful, but if your anxiety becomes an obstacle to your ability to live a normal life, or if it controls your life or damages your relationships with others, you should strongly consider seeking support from a therapist or professional. Your primary care provider can steer you in the right direction. There are multiple resources, including behavioral therapy, counseling, crisis support, community groups, and prescription medications which can help you get your life back on track. Consult with your provider if you’re unable to overcome your anxiety on your own.