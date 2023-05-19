Idaho Falls Residence Inn named Hotel of the Year by Marriott - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Marriott International has named Residence Inn Idaho Falls the Residence Inn brand’s Hotel of the Year for 2022.

The award was received by General Manager Robert Thornock at Marriott’s awards ceremony in California this month, according to a news release.

“We are passionate about our guests’ experience, our team members’ engagement, and the quality of our property,” said Thornock. “We are so proud of our beautiful facility, our exceptional staff, and of this special community where we operate. Our people are dedicated and really care about those they serve and about each other. We are thrilled that the performance of our team has been recognized and that we can bring such a prestigious honor to Idaho Falls.”

Residence Inn team members. | Courtesy Robert Thornock

The winning hotel must demonstrate that they can execute in areas like leadership, customer satisfaction, financial performance and associate engagement. There are almost 1,000 Residence Inn brand hotels in the Marriott portfolio and Hotel of the Year is the most prestigious award given to a Residence Inn hotel.

“This beautiful hotel was the vision of Rollie and Lorin Walker,” said Taylor Woodbury, president of Woodbury Corporation. “To have an 11-year-old property win this award shows just how masterful the Walker’s vision was. Since the hotel opened September 2012, the hotel has received outstanding customer feedback and has annually won awards from Marriott as one of the top performing properties in the Residence Inn brand. Hotel of the Year represents the ultimate recognition from Marriott.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this hotel’s team and the amazing positive culture they developed and perpetuated since opening,” said Guy Woodbury, senior vice president of hospitality for Woodbury Corporation. “This is a beautiful hotel, but that only goes part of the way to earning a recognition like this since the Residence Inn brand is full of great hotels. What makes this hotel rise to the top as the Hotel of the Year is the indomitable positive spirit of their leadership and staff.”