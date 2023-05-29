Idaho State Police honors and mourns fallen service members - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police:

The Idaho State Police proudly pays homage to U.S. military personnel who gave up their life to protect our freedom and defend our interests by recognizing Memorial Day as a day of remembrance. Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and mourning fallen servicemen and women for their sacrifice to their country and communities.

We remember the many fallen heroes for their commitment to serving and protecting the American people. Their loyalty to their country is inspiring and ISP proudly commends their dedication to protecting communities across the nation and overseas.

We encourage you to take a moment to stop and think about what this day means and recognize those who came before us. We can never bring back our fallen soldiers, but we can be humbled by their loyalty and heroism in our daily actions.

The Idaho State Police would also like to thank our active military personnel and Veterans across the nation. Our freedom is not guaranteed, but it is because of individuals like you, we have a foundation of courage and sacrifice.