Interstate 86 East onramp in Chubbuck closing Monday for construction - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — An interstate onramp is expected to close Monday evening (May 22) as workers try to make it safer.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be closing the eastbound ramp of Interstate 86 near Exit 61 onto Interstate 86 in Chubbuck.

ITD and the Idaho State Police have had multiple complaints about drivers failing to follow the yield sign from the onramp onto I-86 east, a news release said. There is one lane there and the project will create two lanes, according to an ITD spokesman.

The ramp will be closed for a few days while ITD completes construction on the ramp.

As for now, traffic will be detoured through Exit 58 near Simplot.

The ramp is expected to open before Memorial Day weekend.