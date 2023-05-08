Pet of the week: Cowboy is looking for his home on the range - East Idaho News

Cowboy is a sweet terrier mix who wants a home to call his own. He’s just a year old, but is one of the best-behaved dogs at the shelter.

Cowboy gets along with everybody: cats, dogs, kids — he’s wonderful to them all!

He’d make a great addition to any home.

Rusty and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.