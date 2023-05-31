Pocatello man dead after being found unresponsive in Bannock County Jail - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man found unresponsive in the Bannock County Jail has died.

Antonio Ray Stone, 42, was found unconscious in the jail’s communal shower last week, according to Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu. He was taken via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Tri-county officers are investigating the details around Stone’s death, Manu told EastIdahoNews.com. Detectives from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office have launched their own investigation into the incident.

The cause of the death is unknown at this time, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner told EastIdahoNews.com.

Stone was arrested May 17 when he was found in possession of a firearm — which was unlawful due to previous felony convictions. Officers found the gun hidden in a cereal box during a traffic stop.

A full autopsy has been ordered to determine cause and manner.