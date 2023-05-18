Pocatello names longtime city employee new Parks and Rec. director - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello has named Anne Butler its new Parks and Recreation Department Director.

In her new role, Butler will oversee the operations of the department and its five divisions, which include the zoo and cemetery, according to a news release from the city. She has been a full-time employee of the city since 2006 — most recently serving as a risk manager in the human resources department.

“Anne has been an asset to the City for over a decade. I am excited to see her move into this new role and know she will do great things,” Mayor Brian Blad says in the release.

Prior to working for the city of Pocatello, Butler was employed by the city of Meridian. She is a graduate of Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree business management and a master’s degree in athletic administration.

Butler fills the role formerly held by John Banks — who was the parks and recreation director from Nov. 10, 2014, until his resignation on March 3.