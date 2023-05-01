Rusty is our handsome pet of the week! - East Idaho News

Rusty is our handsome pet of the week!Published at
Rusty is a one-year-old shepard mix that came from Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.
He is very friendly. He likes other dogs and plays well with and older kids. He’s never been around cats before.
Rusty would love a patient person who would teach him how to be the best boy ever!
Rusty and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Toyota, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.