You named your baby what? These names were trending in Idaho in 2022 - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — Get ready to bump into a lot of Olivers and Olivias in the near future. For the third straight year, those have ranked as the most common boy and girl baby names in Idaho.

The pair of names have floated around the top five in their respective gender every year since 2014 but have kept a tight grip on the No. 1 spot since 2020.

Data from the Social Security Administration outlines the most popular baby names dating back to 1960, showing the progression from David and Lori in 1960 to Oliver and Olivia over 60 years later.

The top five names for baby boys in 2022 were Oliver, Liam, Henry, James and William, which have dominated the top 10 for the best part of the last decade. The same trend can be said for the top five baby girl names. In 2022, Olivia led the way ahead of Charlotte, Hazel, Emma and Evelyn.

But a handful of names also jumped significantly in popularity in 2022. Some of the quickly rising boy names include Cooper (No. 20), Walker (No. 27), Wesley (No. 34), Kai (No. 37) and River (No. 59), while the high-risers for girls names include Aurora (No. 16), Sadie (No 23), Charlie, (No. 44), Hadley (No. 45) and Eloise (No. 48).

Some other names that have become more popular in Idaho include Maverick (No. 21), which is likely influenced by the 2022 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Ivy (No. 35) has also gained traction over the last decade, perhaps partly due to Beyoncé and Jay-Z naming their child Blue Ivy in 2012.

The Social Security Administration also notes that while some names may seem more popular than their ranking, different spellings and official birth names are counted differently in their system, such as Zoe and Zoey or Elias and Eli.

Looking beyond the Gem State and on a national scale, some of the more unusual names to become popular in 2022 on the boys side are Sincere (No. 544), Justice (No. 764) and Chosen (No. 898), and some of the more popular on the girls side nationwide include Jream (No. 777), Paloma (No. 967) and Princess (No. 970).