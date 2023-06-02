Beehive Federal Credit Union breaks ground on North Rexburg branch - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Beehive Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new North Rexburg Branch on Wednesday. City officials, community members and Beehive Federal Credit Union leadership celebrated the event at 220 E. Moody Road. The new branch location is just south of Walmart, at the corner of 2nd East and Moody Road.

Beehive Federal Credit Union, established in 1960, is the only financial institution headquartered in Rexbur and has other branches in Rigby, Idaho Falls and Meridian.

“We are excited to be part of the growth coming to the north Rexburg area,” said Craig Gummow, president of Beehive Federal Credit Union, in a news release. “Our roots and history are in Rexburg, and this location will provide convenient access for members living in the communities expanding north of the Teton River.”

Local companies NBW Architects from Idaho Falls and Headwaters Construction Company from Rexburg will partner with Beehive Federal Credit Union for the construction.