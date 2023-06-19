French fry mayhem caused major delays on I-15 in Utah - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A large spill of French fries on Interstate 15 in Provo caused major traffic delays on Sunday evening.

A semitruck traveling on northbound I-15 near 1450 South in Provo rolled, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

“It appears that the semitruck drifted across the lanes to the left,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Devyn Gurney said. The semitruck then collided with a barrier and a light pole.

The light pole acted like a knife, slicing open the French fry carrier. The result of the collision: Boxes, bags and the fries themselves made an extra large salty mess on I-15.

“It scattered French fries across four lanes on the southbound side and an additional two lanes on the northbound side,” Gurney said.

Three left lanes were closed on both directions of the freeway, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. The cleanup took several hours and left the highway backed up in the area into Sunday evening.

Gurney said that some other cars were “damaged by the debris, but not the accident in of itself.”

There were no injuries as a result of the collision, Gurney said.