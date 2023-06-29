Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney receives award for professionalism - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — City of Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney Mike Kirkham was recently recognized by the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association with the 2023 Dale W. Storer Professionalism Award.

The award recognizes a municipal attorney in Idaho for their service and high standard of excellence. It’s one of just a few awards given annually in Idaho to attorneys for their exemplary performance.

“The City of Idaho Falls is indeed fortunate to have Mr. Kirkham on our legal team,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “His sound critical thinking and legal instincts contribute to key city decisions everyday. His professionalism is trusted not only in Idaho Falls, but by city staff and attorneys across the entire state.”

His legal accomplishments include briefing and arguing successfully at the Idaho Supreme Court that the Statute of Limitations on contracts does apply to state government subdivisions, such as municipalities. Kirkham is also a recognized expert in the Idaho Public Records Act, has presented at IMA and has freely given help to other municipal attorneys.

“I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Mike for the past several years, where he has proven himself a valuable member of the team,” said City Attorney Randy Fife. “His legal skills and dedication to the city will continue to serve him and the community well in the years to come.”