Man in only underwear charged with kidnapping, burglary after entering Utah home - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A Lehi man who police say randomly entered and damaged a Provo home wearing only his underwear, and allegedly told a woman inside that he was God and they were going to have sex, is facing several charges.

Parker Riley Syddall, 24, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with burglary and kidnapping, second-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and interfering with an arrest, class B misdemeanors.

On Saturday, Syddall entered a house near 350 East and 500 North in Provo wearing only his underwear, according to charging documents.

He “began shouting and rambling incoherently at the occupants of the home,” and then focused on a woman in the front room, “shouting incoherently that he had ‘figured it out,'” the charges state.

A police booking affidavit further states that “Parker had randomly walked into their home and was shouting and talking about how he was God. They had heard people screaming and making a commotion 15-minutes prior to Parker walking into the house. The victims said they did not understand what was going on and said they had never seen Parker before.”

Two occupants of the home ran into a bedroom, locked the door and called 911. The third victim, a woman, told police she felt she was trapped by Syddall in the living room, according to the charges.

Syddall proceeded to throw a laptop against a wall, creating a large hole in the wall, and tore a necklace off of the woman’s neck, the charges state.

“(He) then told her they were going to have sex. At that time, officers then arrived and could see the second victim mouthing ‘help me’ through the window,” according to the charges.

The officers entered the home and attempted to place Syddall under arrest.

“The defendant struggled causing additional damage to the home in the process,” the charges state.

Police say Syddall continued to resist even after being placed in handcuffs. After being taken into custody, he “admitted to taking psilocybins earlier in the day and appeared to be under the influence of some substance,” charging documents state.