Athletes with physical challenges participating in inclusive CrossFit event - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Maltese CrossFit wants to prove that CrossFit really is for everyone. That’s why the gym is hosting an inclusive workout Friday morning in Idaho Falls.

The event is being sponsored by the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAP). The organization’s goal is to provide opportunities and support to athletes with physical challenges.

“We believe athletes of all abilities deserve to experience the joy of sport,” the foundation’s web site says.

CrossFit is a workout style that focuses on functional movements, constant variation and high intensity. It can be a combination of weight, resistance and/or aerobic trainings.

This is the first time an adaptive event has been hosted by a CrossFit gym in east Idaho, and the owners of Maltese Gym, Sam and Becky Harmer, are excited.

“(Sam) started training an adaptive athlete with CAP about eight months ago,” Becky told EastIdahoNews.com in a written statement. “It’s been very rewarding, and my husband has become very involved in adaptive coaching.”

Sam will take participants through a complete workout on Friday morning – adapted or scaled to suit each individual participant. The flexibility to personalize a workout is why CrossFit is gaining in popularity among adaptive athletes, Becky said.

“As long as you have a great, knowledgeable coach, who sees outside the box … (CrossFits) gets them doing things they never thought they could or would be doing,” she said.

The Harmers’ goal is to start having inclusive workouts regularly. Becky said they have about 10 local athletes attending Friday’s workout. They hope to generate enough interest that they can offer a weekly class for all adaptive athletes.

Registration for the workout is closed. Becky said that keeping the ratio of learners per coach is important son each person gets the attention and personalized attention they need. But anyone is welcome to come and visit. The Civitan is providing food after the workout.

If you would like more information about adaptive athletes and inclusive training, visit Maltese CrossFit in Idaho Falls at 3899 South American Way, check out its website or call (208) 360-9423.