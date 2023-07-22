Bannock County man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl faces a felony charge and potential life sentence.

Markus James Hottel, 21, has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16, court records show.

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office witnessed an interview with the victim conducted at a child advocacy center July 6, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told the interviewer about an incident that occurred just a few days prior during which Hottel sexually touched her, the affidavit says.

The girl said Hottel touched her genitals with his hand as well as his own genitals. She described attempting to shove Hottel way but feeling “hopeless” as her attempts failed.

Hottel turned himself in at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and was booked the same day. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Hottel has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Hottel could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline on Aug. 8.