Central Fire District, Bonneville County deputies rescue fishermen - East Idaho News

WOLF FLATS — Several agencies responded to help three stranded boaters on Friday evening, according to a news release from Carl Anderson, Spokesperson for Central Fire District.

Jefferson County dispatch was notified of a capsized boat in the Snake River just before 6 p.m. The caller also stated there were three male occupants in the river near Burns Creek.

“Responding units were Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Central Fire’s Ririe quick response, Central Fire’s

technical rescue, Idaho Falls ambulance and Bonneville County deputies,” Anderson stated.

An onlooker spotted the fishermen stranded on an island waiting for help and was able to direct officials to the men’s location.

Jefferson County deputies were able to pick up the fishermen, said Anderson. They were delivered to the QRU and ambulance on shore. Personnel offered to check them over, but the men denied having any injuries.

The boat was retrieved by deputies and the tech rescue team. They floated it down to the next available boat ramp, Anderson stated.

Officials wish to remind the public that rivers are running high and fast, and the water is cold. Recreate safely by following these guidelines from Idaho Fish and Game: