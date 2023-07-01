Central Fire District, Bonneville County deputies rescue fishermen - East Idaho News

Central Fire District, Bonneville County deputies rescue fishermenPublished at | Updated at
WOLF FLATS — Several agencies responded to help three stranded boaters on Friday evening, according to a news release from Carl Anderson, Spokesperson for Central Fire District.
Jefferson County dispatch was notified of a capsized boat in the Snake River just before 6 p.m. The caller also stated there were three male occupants in the river near Burns Creek.
“Responding units were Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, Central Fire’s Ririe quick response, Central Fire’s
technical rescue, Idaho Falls ambulance and Bonneville County deputies,” Anderson stated.
An onlooker spotted the fishermen stranded on an island waiting for help and was able to direct officials to the men’s location.
Jefferson County deputies were able to pick up the fishermen, said Anderson. They were delivered to the QRU and ambulance on shore. Personnel offered to check them over, but the men denied having any injuries.
The boat was retrieved by deputies and the tech rescue team. They floated it down to the next available boat ramp, Anderson stated.
Officials wish to remind the public that rivers are running high and fast, and the water is cold. Recreate safely by following these guidelines from Idaho Fish and Game:
- Always wear a life jacket. While Idaho boaters are not required to wear their jackets, it is very strongly recommended.
- Stay within the load limits shown on your boat’s capacity plate. If your craft does not have a capacity plate, use this formula: boat length times width divided by 15 gives you the number of passengers who weigh about 150 pounds. Distribute the load evenly and keep it low.
- Stay seated. Standing isn’t worth the risk of parting company with your boat. Sitting on the sides can also capsize a boat.
- Leave the booze at home. Alcohol makes you more susceptible to hypothermia, interferes with your ability to swim and impedes your ability to make quick decisions in an accident.
- Don’t be afraid to cancel the trip once you get to the water and bad weather has set in.