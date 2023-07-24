Come see Saiyan, our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Come see Saiyan, our Pet of the WeekPublished at
Saiyan is a handsome German Shepard mix who knows lots of tricks! He is two-and-a-half years old, neutered and ready for a new home.
He is very well-behaved and loves car rides.
Saiyan needs a home without cats and young children.
Saiyan is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.
